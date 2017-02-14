Colliers dig deep to book FAW Trophy semis date

FAW TROPHY -

quarter final

CORWEN 1, CHIRK AAA 2

Chirk progressed into the semi finals courtesy of a hard earned win over an in-form Corwen.

It was a brilliant performance from the Colliers against a side that had won their last five games, including a 4-2 win at Chirk in the League Cup three weeks previously.

Chirk were without their skipper Phil Pearce and the suspended Ashton Williams, meaning manager Mark Holmes reverted to a back four with Adam Williams occupying an unaccustomed right back role.

It was a master stroke as Williams played a blinder and in the opening exchanges kept Corwen’s dangerous striker Tom Williams quiet on Corwen’s left wing.

Chirk started strongly and made their intentions quite clear when they raced forward in the opening minute and Matty Thomas was desperately unlucky to see his shot from 20 yards beat the keeper but hit the post and bounce to safety.

But Chirk had set the mark and dominated the opening exchanges and it was no surprise when Louie Middlehurst put them ahead on 23 minutes when he picked up Thomas’s pass, turned a Corwen defender before firing fiercely home.

Corwen responded and had a couple of penalty decisions turned away as they put Chirk under pressure for the first time in the game.

Williams appeared to handle but referee Scott Campbell waved away Corwen’s vociferous appeals, while minutes later Loz Jones appeared to have been brought down by Joe Roberts but again the referee turned down the Corwen appeal.

Chirk doubled their lead on the hour when a Nicky Williams corner took a slight deflection off Ryan Billington and ended up in the back of the Corwen net.

Corwen soon got back into the game when the impressive Tom Williams took a pass from Loz Jones before firing past Zac Bebbington in the Chirk goal.

Corwen pushed forward in search of an equaliser but found the Chirk defence in stubborn mood and with Zac Bebbington making a couple of crucial late saves to keep his side ahead.

Chirk were joined in the draw by Sully Sports, Penlan and either FC Nomads or Llangefni whose game was abandoned due to bad light.

The firsts head back to league action this week when they travel to Penycae for a 2pm start.

The seconds were without a fixture last weekend, but will host Penycae in the reverse fixture, also kicking off at 2pm.