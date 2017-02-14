Look out... be on your guard for fake £5 notes in Oswestry

Oswestry’s mayor is on a mission to make sure fake £5 notes are easily recognised.

Councillor Paul Milner ordered 400 leaflets from the Bank of England that he handed out around his constituency and Oswestry Indoor Market.

“It’s important you know what to look our for – especially when new notes are being introduced.

“We don’t want counterfeit notes going around town, so people should be aware of what features the new note has,” said Cllr Milner.

The leaflet highlights 10 main elements that ensure the new polymer £5 notes are not counterfeits.

Real notes should include:

Raised print along the words ‘Bank of England’ and around the number 5 in the bottom right corner.

A large see-through window on the note, with a defined portrait of the Queen with the words ‘£5 Bank of England’ printed twice around the edge

A finely-detailed metallic image of the Elizabeth Tower positioned over the window.

The foil is gold on the front and silver on the back.

The printed lines and colours on the note are sharp, clear and free from smudges or blurred edges.

On the front of the note, below the see-through window is a silver foil patch.

When the note is tilted the word ‘Five’ changes to ‘Pounds’ and a multi-coloured rainbow effect can be seen.

Paper £5 notes will be withdrawn from circulation in May 2017.

New polymer £10 notes, featuring Jane Austen will be issued in the summer, and new £20 notes will be issued by 2020 and will feature JMW Turner.

For further information on how to identify a counterfeit note, visit www.thenewfiver.co.uk.