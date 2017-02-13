Two armed robberies have taken place in the Oswestry area in a week, but are not linked say Police.

The first armed robbery took place at the Top Shop convenience store in Laburnum Drive, Oswestry on Saturday, February 4.

CCTV footage shows how the man came to the till with a pack of beers at which point the shop owner asked if the hooded man would remove the scarf that was covering his face.

The man then demanded money from the till and brought out a knife, to which the shop owner reacted by grabbing the wooden pole and chasing the man away, where he fled on foot down an alleyway in the direction of Cherry Tree Drive.

Police are appealing for information and the man is described as white, in his 30s, of medium build and around 5ft 6in tall.

He was wearing a black tracksuit bottoms, black gloves, dark-coloured trainers and a black North Face coat with the hood up and a scarf round his face at the time of the incident.

Officers are keen to speak to people who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shrewsbury CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 681S of February 4.

The second armed robbery took place just a week later at The Co-op store in Castle Street, Oswestry on Saturday, February 11.

An unknown man is believed to have leaned over the till and taken an amount of cash before leaving the premises on foot in an unknown direction.

He is described as a white man, aged in his mid 30's or 40's and around 6ft tall and skinny build.

He was wearing blue jeans, a grey zip up hooded top and a blue scarf or mask covering his face. It has also been reported that he may have had a small blade or knife on his person.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen a man matching the description in the area at the time is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 578s of 11 February.