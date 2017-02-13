New lost and found point in Oswestry is given backing

A new lost and found point in Oswestry has been backed by councillors.

The proposal was put forward by Councillor Duncan Kerr after he failed to hand in a wallet containing bank cards and passwords as the town’s police station is no longer open to the public.

It is hoped another base at The Guildhall could alleviate the stress placed on people who find items – and also help reunite lost property with their owners.

The town council already holds lost property which is found on its market site and car parks, and the proposal received the backing of Oswestry police inspector Nigel Morgan.

Councillor Vince Hunt said: “I don’t have any issue with it – it’s no different to the old ‘lost and found’ boxes.

“But it does need to be safeguarded and we need our officers to investigate and come back to us.”

However, Councillor Sandy Best voiced concerns about what would happen to lost property when The Guildhall was closed, while Councillor John Gareth Jones said he was wary because of the possibility a person could get a wallet back but then say money was missing.

He added: “We had this problem years ago.

“I don’t understand the problem now because if you find a wallet and take it to a bank, they will trace the owner from the cards.”

Councillor Chris Schofield said: “Policy is important here. I don’t think anyone has a problem with it and it could be an asset to the town.

“We should allow officers to compile a report and come back to us.”