Vandals smash flower shop's windows in Oswestry town centre

POLICE are investigating after two windows were smashed by vandals in Oswestry town centre.

Officers released CCTV footage of a hooligan smashing the door of the British Heart Foundation shop at The Cross.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, January 22.

And vandals struck again when a window of The Flower Gallery in Bailey Street was damaged between January 28 and 30.

The British Heart Foundation shop lost a day of sales as a new door and glass had to be put in place.

Area manager Catherine Poultney said: “The recent vandalism at our shop has been a really disheartening experience for the whole team.

“The damage caused meant the shop door had to be replaced and we had to remain closed during normal trading hours while this took place. All this takes away from the vital funds raised for the BHF’s lifesaving heart research.

“Slowly but surely our shop is getting back to normal and bouncing back from the event. I’d like to thank the Oswestry community for all their support over the past week.”

Wendy Hughes, the owner of the flower shop, said: “It is disappointing to see people will do this, especially to a local business. It’s going to cost a lot to repair.

“No CCTV covers the window, despite the fact a lot of shops on this street have windows. More CCTV is needed, especially if things like this are going to happen.”

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: “Police received reports of criminal damage being caused to a shop in Bailey Street, Oswestry.

“A window was broken but it does not appear any attempt was made to enter the property.”

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

