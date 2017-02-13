Cleaner escapes jail after stealing £33,000 worth of jewellery from disabled employer

A cleaner who stole jewellery worth an estimated £33,000 from her disabled employer’s home near Oswestry while she was on holiday has escaped an immediate prison sentence.

Mother-of-three Caroline Carkeet-James later sold some of the items for just £130 at a market.

The 46-year-old had worked for the victim and her husband some years ago and was hired again in September last year.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court, Carkeet-James was given a two-year prison term, suspended for two years.

Judge Jim Tindal said the defendant had breached the trust put in her by the victims, commenting: “You were trusted by them and had established a relationship. When they went away, they gave you their keys. I can’t think of a greater degree of trust.”

He said for reasons not entirely clear Carkeet-James had, perhaps on the spur of the moment, taken the jewellery, adding: “Both the victims feel their home has been violated.”

Carkeet-James, of Summerfield Close, Oswestry, was also ordered to pay £10,000 compensation, made the subject to a rehabilitation programme and ordered to complete 200-hours unpaid work, after she admitted stealing the jewellery between September 20 and 26, 2016, at an earlier hearing.

The court heard the jewellery, which had both great financial and sentimental value, including a wedding ring from 1953, was placed in a safe spot in the bedroom.

Carkeet-James was employed through an agency as a cleaner and to feed the victims’ cat while they were on holiday. However, when the couple returned from holiday they discovered the items were missing.

The defendant admitted to police she had stolen the jewellery and had sold some items at a market.

Jason Pegg, for Carkeet-James, said his client, who had been diagnosed with depression, was ashamed and embarrassed and had shown genuine remorse.