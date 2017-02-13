Parents pay tribute to Oswestry refuse collector and 'special' son Woody

The parents of a man they ‘loved to bits’ who died last month have said his death will leave a big hole for everyone who knew him.

Mark Woodliff, 38, died unexpectedly on January 26, leaving many who knew him in the town – where he worked as a refuse collector – completely devastated.

Dad Graham says his son – known as ‘Woody’ – was very popular and thanked everyone who got in touch with the family on hearing the news.

“It was very sudden,” he said.

“Mark was such a popular guy – he loved his job and it suited him.

“He was the life and soul of the party and he always put a smile on people’s faces – everybody loved him.

“He was brilliant son, just brilliant. We loved him to bits and he loved his mum to bits, and me too. He was a much-loved uncle, too.

“He was a special person, and he’s going to leave a big hole for everybody that knew him.

“He was a good footballer when he was younger and his friends have remembered him.

“We’re overwhelmed with the cards, messages and flowers, and Facebook has just gone off the wall. He was very well thought of.

“We want people to remember him as a the special person he was, and I would like to thank everyone for the well wishes and cards they’ve sent.

“It’s been unbelievable, and while it’s been hard, loads of people have come to pay their respects and we don’t want to turn them away. They’ve been fantastic.”

Many tributes to ‘Woody’ were left on Facebook, including one post asking people to light a candle and ‘have a shot’ in his honour.

Mark leaves behind his dad Graham, mum Diane, brother Adrian and sisters Sonia and Leanda. His funeral is taking place at midday on Monday, February 13 at St Oswald’s Parish Church, with black clothing optional.

Family flowers only, but donations are welcome to Hope House Children’s Hospice, if desired.