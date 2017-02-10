Whitchurch man charged with drink driving after car ends up in Whittington moat

A WHITCHURCH man has been charged with drink driving after a car was left in a moat in Whittington, near Oswestry.

Mark Evans, of Manor House Lane Caravan Site, Whitchurch, was charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit.

The 20-year-old has been bailed to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 7.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man from Oswestry was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit.

He has been bailed to return to Shrewsbury Police Station on Thursday, March 9 pending further enquiries.

It follows a report of a collision outside Ye Olde Boot Inn in Castle Street in Whittington on Thursday evening (February 9) in which a car left the road and ended up in a moat outside the castle.