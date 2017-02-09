Biker, 66, in critical condition after A483 crash at Oswestry

A man is in a critical condition after he was involved in a collision on the Maesbury Road junction near Oswestry on Saturday.

The 66-year-old from Shrewsbury suffered serious head, chest and leg injuries after his red Honda motorcycle was in collision with a black Vauxhall Astra at the junction of Maesbury Road and the A483 at around 3.40pm on Saturday.

He was airlifted to the Royal Stoke Hosital where he is in the critical care unit being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Any witnesses to the collision are please asked to contact PC 21108 Mark Cranfield by dialling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 0443s of 040217.