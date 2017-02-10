Boxer from St Martins proves a real knock-out

A boxer from St Martins has defended his semi-professional title.

Bobby Sudlow beat Liam Crawford with a knockout in the first minute of the second round in the match held at The Waterfront in Shrewsbury over the weekend to retain his Midlands Heavyweight title.

The 36-year-old told the Advertizer: “It was a good performance.

“He was an experienced boxer and he was heavier than me too.”

Bobby won the title in November 2016, less than a year after taking up the sport.

And he is already preparing to defend it again with a match at the Lion Quays at Moreton on Saturday, February 25, in which the 300 tickets have already sold out.

As well as Bobby’s fight – his opponent is yet to be named – there will be 10 boxers from Oswestry taking part in their first charity event.