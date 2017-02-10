Residents fighting plans for extra travellers' pitches

A petition has been signed by more than 100 people objecting to plans to provide additional traveller pitches at Park Hall.

They join dozens of objectors, Whittington Parish Council and Oswestry Boys’ and Girls’ Football Club, who say the plans to create up to six traveller pitches off Drenewydd will exacerbate existing problems with the long-standing site off the A495 Whittington Road.

The proposals were revealed by Shropshire Council’s strategic asset management team shortly before Christmas, which said it would be used to house traveller and travelling showpeople families currently based on temporary sites across North Shropshire.

However, they were quickly met with criticism.

Following last month’s meeting, clerk to the parish council Sue Cowley said: “There was a significant number of residents at a recent parish council meeting who are clearly upset that this new development is even being considered.

“The parish council believes Whittington parish has done its bit and totally objects that this is even being considered by the planners.”

Samantha Edwards, chairman of OBYC, said there are already issues “on a weekly basis” with the separate traveller site, which is accessed off the A495, including dogs being allowed to excrete on the pitches, which poses a health risk.

She continued: “Our grounds are constantly littered by the occupants of the current traveller site and we fear the land will be used as a congregating area for the travelling community as we will inevitably be caught between the two sites.

“The costs incurred by our community club because of damage by travellers over the past few years has run into thousands of pounds.”

Other residents said they fear the new site may prevent them from selling their houses in the future.

A decision on the proposal is expected by the beginning of March.