Work kicks off on Chirk Leisure Centre pitches upgrade

Work has started on an upgrade at Chirk Leisure and Activity Centre.

The upgrade comes as part of a £300,000 project operated by Freedom Leisure on behalf of Wrexham County Borough Council, which sees improvements being made to a total of three leisure centres.

The first of the three sites to get the upgrade is Chirk Leisure and Activity Centre which is to receive a new 3G pitch, including goals, line markings, fencing and equipment which will be able to host a wide range of sports including football matches and training, futsal and hockey.

Improvements are also being made to the wet rooms at the centre.

Chirk South Councillor Terry Evans was happy with the improvements being made to the centre.

“We strongly welcome the refurbishment of the leisure centre, and I’m really pleased to see the benefits of Freedom Leisure,” said Cllr Evans.

Andy Harris, Freedom Leisure area manager, said: “Wrexham has one of the largest junior football leagues in Wales and for them alone these new pitches will be invaluable.

“We also support many other clubs and groups and look forward to continuing to do so, including welcoming new users to enjoy the new facilities,” continued Andy.

Work started on Monday and is expected to take between four to six weeks to complete.

The pitch at Chirk is now closed and the centre apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Freedom Leisure asks users to keep an eye on updates covering the works on the centre’s pages on its website www.freedom-leisure.co.uk or on their Facebook pages.

For details call Chirk Leisure and Activity Centre on 01691 778666.