Six months of work under way at Gledrid roundabout near Chirk

Work started on Gledrid roundabout last week as part of a six-month improvement programme.

The work, which will take place between 9pm and 6am, has been branded by Councillor Ralph Cooper, chairman of Weston Rhyn Parish Council, as a ‘waste of money’.

But Cllr Terry Evans, of Chirk South, said: “The amount of traffic through Chirk at night time has considerably increased – so you can’t complain, as this is work that has to be done.”

The £700,000 scheme will involve widening the A5 on the northbound and southbound approaches.

The first step in the improvement sees the roundabout entrances limited to one lane only, which has caused traffic to back up, particularly in the mornings. New 50mph zones are in place on the approaches to the roundabout.

Roads will be affected until June.