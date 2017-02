An unusual case of stolen urns has led to Oswestry police asking for information.

Two of the urns, like those pictured, were stolen from an address in Oswestry within the last three weeks and police are asking if anybody has seen them or knows of the whereabouts of the urns, which are around 5ft tall and more than 1ft wide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 quoting 118s 240117.