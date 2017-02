Police have issued an appeal following an assault believed to involve two teenage boys.

The incident happened near Colour Supplies in Whittington Road, Oswestry, at around 4.30pm on Thursday, February 2.

A spokesperson said: “We believe that two males around 16 years old were involved. Did you hear or see anything? If you did we would like to hear from you.”

To assist in the appeal call 101, or the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111 quoting incident reference number 0135S 030217.