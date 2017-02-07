Shop worker threatened during attempted armed robbery at Oswestry store

A shop worker was threatened during an attempted armed robbery in Oswestry on Sunday.



Police say they believe the man entered the Top Shop convenience store on Laburnum Drive at around 8.45pm and is reported to have pointed a weapon – believed to be a knife – at the member of staff before demanding money from the til.

He fled on foot down an alleyway in the direction of Cherry Tree Drive after the staff member approached the man, who was holding a wooden pole.

Police are appealing for information and the man is described as white, in his 30s, of medium build and around 5ft 6in tall.

He was wearing a black tracksuit bottoms, black gloves, dark-coloured trainers and a black North Face coat with the hood up and a scarf round his face at the time of the incident.

No money was handed over and nothing was taken, but the member of staff was left shaken up.

Officers are keen to speak to people who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shrewsbury CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 681S of February 4.