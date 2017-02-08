Ellesmere town centre faces months of roads chaos

Ellesmere town centre is facing four weeks of roadworks.

Shropshire Council was due to commence its programme of resurfacing and traffic signal upgrade work on Scotland Street yesterday (Monday).

A spokesperson for the unitary authority said: “The road works are programmed to last four weeks, with a combination of temporary traffic lights and road closures.”

They added that details are available online of dates and times and the associated traffic management “to complete the work safely for all concerned.”

The road signal changes will affect those at the junction of Canal Way.

Starting this week, there will be temporary traffic lights at the Canal Way junction between 9.30am and 4pm, before the A495 Scotland Street is closed from Monday, February 13 and Friday, February 17, between 9.30am to 8pm.

The final fortnight from Monday, February 20 to Friday, March 3, will see 24-hour temporary traffic signals on the Canal Way junction.

For more information and updates visit www.shropshire.gov.uk/street-works/latest-roadworks-and-road-closures/scotland-street-ellesmere