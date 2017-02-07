Serious message is in Steve's winning selfie

An Oswestry resident has won a competition promoting ‘selfie safety’ after a submitting a photo taken on the summit of Glyder Fach, Snowdonia.

Steve Darrall, a keen mountain climber and photographer, saw off 14 other nominees to claim the top prize in the competition run by the National Accident Helpline.

He admitted he did not expect to come out on top, but expressed his hope the selfie would raise an element of awareness among those who enjoy climbing mountains.

He said: “It sounds a bit corny, but I would like to think it will raise awareness somewhere along the line. It needs to be highlighted, most definitely.

“I’ve been up Snowdon a couple of times in winter conditions with lots of snow and ice on the ground, and even in those conditions people are up there in clothes like they’re going shopping.”

Steve meticulously ensures he has all the required equipment when climbing, and was keen to point out it was not something that could be done without specialist gear.

“Even in the middle of summer you can have a really cold, miserable day – and if you’ve not got the right gear on, it’s going to ruin your day,” he added.

“In the winter it’s completely different again, but people still take chances. It’s ridiculous.

“Someone died a few weeks ago literally a few hundred metres away from where I took the picture. That was very unfortunate.”

The selfie is very much centred on safety, which Steve claimed was part of the reason for its success.

“I think one of the reasons I won was probably because of the story attached to it and the safety aspect of being in the mountains,” he said.

“Supposedly, I get a reward of £500. I haven’t had it yet, but it’s very nice.”

