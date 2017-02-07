Chirk AAA cruise to third spot in league

Welsh National League - Premier Division

CHIRK AAA 4, COEDPOETH UNITED 2

Chirk won against a spirited United side but it should really have been more emphatic with Chirk guilty of missing some great second half chances.

Louie Middlehurst put the Colliers ahead after just 15 minutes as Chirk dominated the opening proceedings. With Rob Salisbury making his comeback after his recent switch from Mold Alex, Chirk looked in command but they were dealt an early blow when striker Joe Roberts limped off to be replaced by defender Andy Pryde.

Middlehurst scored the second just before the break to put Chirk two up at the interval.

The second half had just started when Nicky Williams scored Chirk’s third and the home side were cruising when Williams hit a great fourth goal on 55 minutes when he rifled one into the top corner.

Coedpoeth refused to give up and eventually put some pressure on the home side’s defence and they conceded a controversial penalty which they duly dispatched to make it 4-1.

And with 20 minutes still to play the away side were back in the game when they scored their second goal after some slack Chirk defending.

Chirk fired back and really should have increased their lead on several occasions but failed in front of goal and the game fizzled out to finish 4-2 to the home side to give them three points and put them in third position in the Premier Division.

n This week, Chirk have a massive game when they travel up the A5 to face Corwen in the last eight of the Welsh Trophy with a 2pm kick off.

Chirk will welcome back Chris Bennion and Dan Hughes who both missed last weekend’s game, and they will be hoping Roberts recovers from the injury which forced him off.

Meanwhile, Chirk have strengthen the squad with the capture of Marcus Davies, who returns from Mold Alexander, via Buckley Town.

Welsh National League - Reserve Division

Queens Park 3, Chirk AAA 2

Chirk were dealt a cruel blow when The Park scored a last-minute winner to secure all three points.

Leading scorer Shaun Morris scored two goals in vein for the Colliers, who are without a fixture this week.