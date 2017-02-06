Oldest coffee shop in Oswestry closes due to too much competition

The oldest coffee shop in Oswestry has closed.

Julian Sandy and Russ Raymond, who run The Last public house in Hengoed, reopened the Queen Anne Coffee Lounge in Bailey Street last year.

But it closed its doors for the final time last week with Mr Sandy admitting: “We gave it our best shot but unfortunately we found there are just too many coffee shops in town, with not enough footfall to sustain them all.

”It’s a shame as the Queen Anne is the oldest tearoom in the town, but there are now 12 coffee shops in one street – despite our best efforts, we couldn’t make it work.”