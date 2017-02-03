Gorilla will have major role to play in Oswestry Half Marathon

The famous spoon gorilla will be a welcome sight for runners as they cross the line of the first Oswestry Half Marathon in April.

With just weeks until they come under starters’ orders, Clive Knowles, owner of the British Ironwork Centre in Aston – where the race will begin and end – has revealed some of the spectacles that will welcome runners on the 13.1-mile course.

They include running shorts-clad gorillas that will line the course – with many more being specially made at the moment – while the Porthywaen Silver Band will be on hand to play Chariots of Fire as the athletes cross the starting line.

He said: “It’s really nerve-racking now, but it’s going to be great.”

Meanwhile, the medal which will be presented to runners as they cross the line has been revealed.

Featuring a striking gorilla in recognition of the British Ironwork Centre, the solid brass emblems are being created by Joe Bailey, who is based in Macclesfield. Clive said they wanted to create a medal runners would be proud of.

He continued: “We wanted something unusual with its own unique identity, and it’s not often medals for races like this are made of valuable metal.”

Joe Williams, from UKRunChat, which is hosting the race that will take runners into Oswestry and promises to give a good chance of gaining a personal best time.

It is the second half marathon the group has organised following the successful Shrewsbury Half in June 2016.

To enter visit https://race-nation.com/oswestry-half-marathon-2017