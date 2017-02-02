Here we row...Abbie's healthy fundraising efforts

A student from The Marches School is preparing to row a marathon for charity.

Year 8 student Abbie Ball will row 26.2 miles at her gym, Basecamp Health and Fitness Centre in Ellesmere, and will be raising funds for new gym equipment.

But she also wants to encourage people of all ages to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Abbie has been going to the gym for nearly two years and previously raised £250 by completing a 1,000 burpee challenge in 1hr 42min. She also found success in CrossFit as she recently won a competition in Telford where she competed against 12 to 14-year-olds.

She will now compete in the British Teen CrossFit Championships in Brighton in July.

She will take part in her latest rowing challenge on Saturday, February 11, alongside Basecamp owner Danni Evans.

Briony Edwards, PE teacher at The Marches School, said: “It’s impressive that Abbie is so dedicated to her own and others’ health and fitness by giving up her own time to raise money for her gym. In PE lessons she takes the lead and displays excellent commitment to developing her knowledge of sport.

“We wish Abbie the best of luck in her rowing marathon and the upcoming CrossFit competition and we look forward to celebrating her future sporting achievements.”