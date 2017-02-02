Oswestry hillfort's circle of love

An eye-catching display of affection for Oswestry’s historic hillfort needs people to get behind it.

Campaigners from Hands Off Old Oswestry Hillfort (HOOOH) will mark Valentine’s Day once again with a gathering at the Iron Age fortress – this year dubbed Hearts Around the Hillfort, with plans to create a 1km strip of heart-shaped bunting.

They are calling on people to get involved with the bunting – even if they can’t make the event itself on Sunday, February 12 at 1pm.

Kate Clarke from HOOOH said: “We’re making a super-long bunting of hearts with messages of affection for Old Oswestry Hillfort – as well as green space and other local heritage special to us.

“With your help, we aim to make it long enough to wrap right round the top of Old Oswestry at the Hillfort Hug.

“To do this, we need hundreds of love hearts with words of appreciation or a fond memory of this very precious monument – the Stonehenge of the Iron Age. Or you might want to write a message about how much you value green space or heritage in general.”

To get involved, you can write your message on a heart available at one of the participating shops, including the Advertizer, via a group or organisation which has received a bunting package, or by post by cutting a heart from an A4 sheet of red paper and writing your message before sending it to HOOOH, c/o 3 Chapel Street, Oswestry, SY11 1LF before February, or bring it on the day.

There will also be a human chain around the hillfort on the day which will need around 650 people, while an opportunity will still be available to fill in a heart on the day.

Ahead of the Hillfort Hug, a seminar will take place exploring the fortress as a ‘living monument’.

Speakers, including archaeologist and hillfort specialist Erin Lloyd Jones, Sarah Gibson of the Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Clive Whitbourn of the National Trust, and archaeologist and illustrator John Swogger, will discuss the settlers from the Celts to today’s flora and fauna, as well as 21st-century conservation efforts which are helping to safeguard the archaeological and environmental value of the iconic site.

Old Oswestry Past and Future: Landscape, Community and Heritage runs from 10am to 4.30pm at Oswestry Memorial Hall on Saturday, February 11.

The seminar is free to attend, but pre-registration is essential at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/old-oswestry-seminar-2017-tickets-31494987355