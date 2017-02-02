Taxi driver's charity drive raises cash for hospice

A kind-hearted taxi driver who donated part of his Christmas Day takings to charity has raised over £100.

While the rest of us were opening presents and eating turkey, Colin Davies, of Col’s Cabs, was busy taking fares – but with 25 per cent of whatever he earnt already promised to Hope House Children’s Hospice.

In total the generous cabbie from Gobowen raised £133.96.

He told the Advertizer: “I was very, very pleased with how much was raised.

“Customers were just handing me change to give to Hope House after they saw the article in the Advertizer. We raised a lot more than I thought we would.”

Colin even managed to grab an hour in the afternoon to enjoy some quality time, before returning to the job in the afternoon.

He continued: “It was a lovely experience and I’m going to do it again next – and hopefully I can get a few more taxi drivers in town involved.”

Lynsey Kilvert, from Hope House, said: “We are so grateful to Colin for generously donating 25 per cent of his Christmas Day takings and his tips to help us continue providing vital care and support to local children and their families.

“Around 80 per cent of the money we need to raise each year comes from supporters in the local community like Colin. We simply wouldn’t exist without them.

“Everyone at Hope House would like to say a big thank you to Colin and his customers for their support.”