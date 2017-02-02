Key talks to take place over cluster

A cluster to takeover council services across North Powys could take a major step forward this week.

Community councils, including Llanfyllin, will decided on today (Tuesday) whether to join forces and take responsibility of services, such as grass verge cutting and street cleaning, from Powys County Council.

Talks have been ongoing for several months after PCC confirmed it would be making cutbacks.

Councillor John Brautigam told his fellow town councillors last week: “We have got a cluster meeting to decide whether people want to go ahead as part of the cluster or not. There’s no pressure, councils can go with the tender we have received, or they can go with someone else that they want and utilise some of the funding from PCC.

“Or they can choose not to join the cluster. But I would advise them all to join the cluster very strongly.”

Cllr Brautigam added that if successful it would be then be down to electing directors and forming a company which can they take the takeover forward.

He also noted the takeover of Llanfyllin Library, having previously voiced concerns that PCC had put in a clause that they could walk away from the five-year agreement after three years.

However, he has requested a change to make that breaking clause mutual.