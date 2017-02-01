Hopes of bringing poppy 'wave' to Chirk Castle

Wrexham County Borough Council and the National Trust have submitted a joint bid for the famous poppy exhibition to come to Chirk Castle.

A nationally famed artistic installation of poppies, called The Weeping Willow, commemorates British servicemen who died in the First World War and could come to an iconic setting in Wrexham in 2018 if the bid is successful.

The Weeping Willow, along with another sculpture known as The Wave, features hundreds of poppies and is currently touring locations across the UK as part of NOW14-18 commemorations, a campaign by the Royal British Legion to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the war.

Councillor Terry Evans, who represents Chirk South, is hopeful that the poppies will feature in a display at Chirk Castle.