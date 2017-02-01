No access to car park built for staff at Oswestry Health Centre

Members of NHS staff say they are unable to leave their vehicles in a car park – that was built specifically for them.

Permission for the 63-space car park in Gobowen Road was granted in August 2015.

The planning application specfically spells out:

”The car park will be provided for the use of the NHS staff within the adjacent Cambrian Medical Centre.

“This will allow the very busy car park adjacent to the Medical Centre to be used only by patients and visitors.”

However, when the Advertizer published a story last week highlighting the empty spaces, staff were quick to contact us to say they were not allowed to park there.

Staff have to fight for the limited number of spaces by the Medical Centre alongside patients, who have long complained at the lack of facilities for them.

Staff said patients were criticising them last week after reading the story in the Tizer.

We tried to find out why, when the planning application specifically mentioned easing the pressure on the area and allowing staff to park there, that it wasn’t happening – yet were met by silence.

We understand a meeting will take place between the town’s mayor, the town clerk and the owner of the car park to discuss the future of car parking at Oswestry Health Centre.

The lack of parking spaces has seen cars parking on nearby pavements, and the Oswestry Action Group says it is impossible for patients in wheelchairs and mobility scooters to get to the medical centre using the dropped kerbs.

The planning application was submitted in August 2015 by Castlemead Group Ltd to Shropshire Council.

NHS Property Services, which leases part of the health centre to the medical centre, said it does not own the site.

Andy Rogers, the communications and marketing manager of Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, said: “The car park belongs to a neighbouring private company that is not part of the health centre and MIU, and therefore is not accessible to either members of the public using our services or our staff.”

Gino Paletta, the owner of the car park, was approached for a comment but did not reply.

Oswestry mayor Paul Milner, who has been approached by members of the Access and Stroke Groups of Oswestry to discuss the issue, said: “This needs to be resolved quickly. I have a meeting with town clerk David Preston and the owner of the enclosed car park to discuss the car park’s future and whether it can be opened up to staff and public.”

“Once the car parking issue has been resolved, I think it’s important there is a parking enforcement officer so people are using the car park for the right reasons and not just as a place to park to walk into town.”

Yesterday, there were 12 cars occupying the 63 spaces. The roads around the medical centre were clogged...