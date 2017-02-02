Yeeee-haaaa: Welshampton panto heads to Wild West this weekend

A NORTH Shropshire village will be saddling up and heading into the Wild West in a cowboy-style pantomime.

Fools Gold is the latest production from the performance team at Welshampton Bonfire Committee and features a cast of 22 colourful characters and the usual line-up of madcap machines and wacky antics.

It has been written by Shaun Higgins, of Welshampton, who will also be directing the show – the seventh from the bonfire committee.

There will be four performances at Welshampton Parish Hall over the weekend of February 3, 4 and 5, including Friday and Saturday nights from 7.30pm and Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 2.30pm.

Tickets for the production, which takes place in Welshampton

Parish Hall, are available by contacting Janet Jones on 01948 710602.