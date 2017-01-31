TNS confirm signing of Romanian centre-back Mihai Leca after trial

THE NEW Saints have confirmed the signing of Romanian U-21 international, Mihai Leca, following a succesful trial.



The move, as reported by The Advertizer today, was waiting on international clearance, but now having put pen-to-paper, the 24-year-old centre-back goes straight into Craig Harrison’s first-team squad.

Beginning his career in his native Romania with Steau Bucharest, it was a move to Concordia Chiajna that saw him establish in Liga 1, the top flight of Romanian football.

Following 60 appearances – and one goal – in seasons spanning 2010-2014, he then moved to rivals, Otelul Galati. Nicknamed the Steelworkers, they had previously – just three seasons before – played in the Champions League.

His first overseas move, in 2015-2016, then took him to Zakho FC, the Iraqi Premier League side, who were managed by fellow Romanian, Dorinel Munteanu, he made 27 appearances, scoring one goal in the process.

Prior to signing for TNS, he returned to his homeland, starting 11 times for Brasov, from whom the Welsh champions secured his services.

Leca joins full internationals already at the club – Greg Draper (New Zealand), Steve Evans (Wales) and Steve Saunders (Scotland), Leca is the second U-21 capped player on TNS's books, following last season’s signing of Ryan Brobbel (Northern Ireland).

Leca will wear the number 18 shirt.