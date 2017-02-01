Saints fit and raring to go for trophy assault

Craig HARRISON believes having his squad fit and competing for places will give them the platform for their assault on the remaining trophies up for grabs this season.

Four goals from Scott Quigley, plus one each for Adrian Cieslewicz, Simon Spender and Jamie Mullan, booked the Saints’ place in the Welsh Cup last eight with a routine 7-0 win over Llanelli at The Venue.

Harrison was happy with Quigley’s return to the starting line-up, as well as Christian Seargeant, believing it bodes well for the coming weeks.

“They want to play in the big games,” said Harrison, whose side will face Bangor City in the last eight on February 24.

“For the likes of Seargeant, Quigley and Mullan, who weren’t in the starting line-up last week for the cup final, it’s good.

“I started with them all and they did really well – that’s the response I want from them to get back in the team and put pressure on other players.

“That’s what I want on a daily and weekly basis – to have everyone playing well all the time, because if they don’t, then they could be out of the team for a long time.

“That shows our strength in depth – two of those lads started in Europe and we also had Spender come on for 20 minutes at the end, which was good for him.

“It’s good to have those players back at the business end of the season because that’s when you’re playing against the best teams in the league and it’s when titles are won.

“We need that for the coming weeks.

“It’s a tough draw against Bangor, though they’ve been struggling of late having lost a few games. But they had an emphatic win against Llandudno beating them 4-0.

“I imagine they’ll bring some supporters with them and it’s one I’m looking forward to as over the past few years the rivalry hasn’t maybe been so intense.”

Harrison admitted he was impressed by his players’ attitude in the win against the team two leagues below them with a lot of attention on former Swansea City man Lee Trundle.

He credited their professionalism in getting the job done and regaining their ruthlessness in front of goal.

He added: “I thought the lads were thoroughly professional on Saturday.

“To go two-up in the first 14 minutes, and then 3-0 before half-time made it tough for Llanelli.

“Then a goal straight away in the second half rammed home the message at half-time that I wanted them to be professional.

“I didn’t want them to get into bad habits with a tough game next week against Cardiff. We want to ideally win the next three and sew up the title as quickly as possible.

“We kept going and we were professional. On a different day we could possibly have won by more.”