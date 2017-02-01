A farmers’ market trader has called for ‘common sense’ after he was told to move his van from the Bailey Head by a Shropshire Council traffic warden while trading on Friday.

Jamie Ward, who has had a meat stall there for 17 years, was told to move his van, which he usually uses to operate his cold-storage fridge, by the officer – because on that day, it was so cold it didn’t have to be plugged in.

Mr Ward insisted the warden could have just reminded him to plug in his storage fridge to ensure his van was part of his stall, instead of the threat of a ticket.

“Of course I’m disappointed – the market is here to promote Oswestry and its businesses,” said Mr Ward.

“I started here 17 years ago and more, and it’s led to a whole business for me. I can’t run a butcher’s shop without a fridge.

“I’m not angry but I am disappointed at the lack of common sense. The farmers’ market runs down the whole of Bailey Street, and I’m one of four stalls on the Bailey Head.

“It’s not like I’m obstructing anyone or creating traffic. If we want a farmers’ market, they need to be sensible. She said to me it needed to be plugged into my van, but as it’s so cold, I didn’t. She told me to move it, instead of saying that, in future, to just plug it in.

“It’s a real lack of common sense.”

Grant Tunnadine, the investigation, compliance and intervention team manager at Shropshire Council, insisted the warden acted correctly.

He said: “The area in which the market is held is covered by a valid Traffic Regulation Order. While this ensures the area is kept available for the market and limits vehicular movement to ensure pedestrian safety, it does require the market traders to also take account of the restrictions in place.

“Civil enforcement officers will include within their patrols of Oswestry an inspection of any vehicles within the market and assess on a case-by-case basis whether they are parked in accordance with the restrictions, and whether or not any exemption may apply.

“Any vehicle owner found to be parked in contravention will, as far as it is practicably possible, be asked to move the vehicle without resorting to further enforcement activity. We find this approach helps vehicle owners understand the necessary restrictions and what they can and cannot do.”

David Clough, markets manager at Oswestry Town Council, added: “We respect the legal position, and the difficult job the wardens have, after a recent meeting with Shropshire Council about taking the market into the street.

“Our aim is to help boost the footfall and promotion of the town and therefore we do hope wardens in the future will work with market traders and local retailers for the wider good.”