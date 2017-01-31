We live in one of the safest places around

Oswestry is one of the safest places to live, according to a new national survey.

The SY11 postcode came seventh in the MoneySupermarket figures which were released last week, with a burglary claim rate of just 1.3 per 1,000 quotes.

The highest rates were in the IG4 Redbridge area with a whopping 54.7 claims per 1,000.

Overall, there was a reduction in crime rates dropping by eight per cent compared to last year.

Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at MoneySuperMarket, said: “It is encouraging to see the overall rate of burglary claims has dropped eight per cent in the last year, in line with the fall in recorded burglaries.

“That’s no doubt thanks to improvements in home security, although the falling cost of electrical items, such as TVs, might be significant as, simply put, there’s less need for burglars to steal items than in the past.”

The safest area in the UK was NE25 Monkseaton North Tyneside and EX39 Bideford in Devon with just 0.9 claims per 1,000.

MoneySuperMarket said to keep postcodes off the list homeowners should invest in stronger locks. ensure glass panels are at least 6.4mm thick, avoid too much high shrubbery where burglars can hide, install CCTV or automatic lights, and purchase a UV pen to mark your belongings.