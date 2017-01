POLICE have released CCTV footage of a 'mindless' yob causing damage to a charity shop in Oswestry.

The footage - published by Shropshire Cops on Facebook - shows a person kicking out at the British Heart Foundation shop at The Cross in the early hours of Sunday.

Anyone with information to the identification of the offender is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 ref 155S 220117 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.