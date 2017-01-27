Plea to join hospice running mates

HOPE House Hospice is appealing for more people to join their team running in April’s Oswestry half marathon.

The children’s hospice currently has five members preparing for the run, with each of them required to raise a minimum of £100.

But area fundraiser at Hope House, Lynsey Kilvert, is hopeful that more will join over the next few months.

She said: “At the moment we’ve got five people in the team and we’re hoping to get to at least 10.

“Each runner has to raise a minimum of £100, but we’re hoping that they would raise more than that. Hopefully we can raise a couple of thousand pounds at least.”

Members of Team Hope House will be wearing running vests representing the hospice as they take part in the marathon.

After paying a £20 registration fee, they will also be provided with sponsor forms, a fundraising pack and support up to and during the run.

“They’re running through the streets of Oswestry and obviously it’s great for people to see our vests and that these people are running for us,” Lynsey added.

This is one of a number of runs that Hope House has been involved in over the last three years, but Lynsey admitted she expects the Oswestry half marathon to bring with it more demand. It’s new, so people haven’t had the opportunity to do it before.

“There’s also the involvement of the British Ironwork Centre and the amazing medal that runners are going to get,” she said.

If you would like to sign up for the event, visit www.hopehouse.org. uk/ events/event/oswestry-half-marathon