Nurse to pound London streets to raise pounds for Orthopaedic Hospital

A nurse at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen is set to run the London Marathon for charity on April 23.

Louise Buxton, who has worked there for the last six years, has so far raised over £2,000 for the hospital’s charitable fund.

Having only started running in April last year, she has undertaken a rigorous training regime in order to prepare for the 26-mile marathon.

“I’d been running last year anyway and getting fit,” she said. “I’ve lost about three and a half stone since April, and come September I’d got really fit.

“I’ve always wanted to do a London Marathon as part of my bucket list so I thought ‘let’s do it’.

“Now I go running four times a week. The first few times I ran I struggled to breathe, I hated it, but I love it now. I can do about ten miles without stopping.”

Louise had originally set a target of £1,500, and admitted she was surprised that it had been so comfortably met.

“I thought it was going to be really difficult to do the fundraising to be honest but people have been amazing

“The money raised will definitely be a big help for the hospital. It’ll go towards equipment and research, and enhancing patients’ experiences at the hospital.

“People really do respect the hospital and it’s a really good cause so they happily give,” she added.

Louise is holding a charity raffle on February 1 at the hospital, with prizes such as white-water rafting, gorge walking and white-water tubing on offer.

There will also be a charity karaoke disco at The Boathouse in Chirk on February 25.

If you would like to support her, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/louise-buxton2