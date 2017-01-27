Ancient hillfort needs some TLC

Volunteers will be bracing the winter weather to help out with landscape maintenance at Old Oswestry Hillfort in a new initiative.

Ahead of the ‘Hillfort Hug’, people are being asked to get involved on Monday and Tuesday, January 30-31, when the taskforce tackle their first session of vegetation clearance on the ramparts.

The effort is being co-ordinated by the HOOOH Community Group in close collaboration with English Heritage, guardians of the 3,000-year-old scheduled monument.

A local landscape contractor is undertaking heavier and more specialised clearance.

“During this first visit, we will be tackling some of the overgrowth in and around the ponds in the pits on the western side,” said Neil Phillips of HOOOH. “Work will involve light duty cutting and pruning.”

In addition to scrub clearance, the on-going programme will include fixed-point photography and environmental initiatives to aid the hillfort’s preservation.

The scheme is one of just a few in England involving local volunteers in landscape maintenance combined with environmental and wildlife initiatives at an English Heritage site.

Meanwhile, preparations are beginning for the annual ‘Hillfort Hug’, which this year will see hundreds of people circle the Iron Age monument together with a string of hearts – each with a personal message.

Anyone who would like to get involved or find out more information can contact Neil on 07751 160576.