Warning as falcon is fatally injured

A warning has been issued after protected bird was discovered in Llynclys with serious injures.

The peregrine falcon was euthanised by a vet after it was found with a broken wing and other injuries close to the disused quarry near the village at the end of December.

However, the Shropshire Peregrine Group has now raised concerns that the injuries may have been sustained through human activity.

John Turner, from the group, said: “The cause of these injuries is unknown. However, in the absence of any obvious aerial obstructions in the area where the peregrine was found, such as overhead wires or cables, and the fact that the location was some distance from a main road, human involvement could not be ruled out.

“Photos of the injuries sustained by the bird and studied by the RSPB and members of the Peregrine Group clearly suggested that some form of human activity caused the fatal injuries.”

Mr Turner continued: “The peregrine falcon is specially protected species under Schedule One of the Wildlife and Countryside Act and it is a serious offence to kill or injure them. They are still under threat from illegal killing and nest disturbance.

“The RSPB believes that the highest level of protection is essential to the conservation of the peregrine.

“The bird remains comparatively rare, and is extremely vulnerable to human activities including illegal killing.”

Shropshire currently has fewer that 20 breeding pairs of peregrine falcons, including two pairs which have nested in the Llynclys area for many years.

Mr Turner added the female adult which was injured was almost certainly from one of those pairs.

He said: “The loss has come as a shock to members of the group and the fact that the bird in this case was allowed to suffer for many hours before being found, renders the loss even more tragic.”

Anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to contact the Peregrine Group in confidence on 01743 821678, or the RSPB on 01694 724791.