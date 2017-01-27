Derwen College students set down roots for 90th celebrations

A year of celebrations to mark the 90th anniversary of Derwen College has begun.

Students from the specialist college in Gobowen dug deep on Thursday as they planted the first tree in what will be a monthly project throughout 2017.

The idea came from the Land Based Studies team, who will repeat the gesture at various points around the campus.

“The idea is that we will plant a tree that has interest in that particular month, for example flowers, coloured leaves or bark, and the planting will form an avenue of trees,” explained Pete Evans, programme manager.

“The students thought this would be just one way to continue the legacy of Dame Agnes Hunt – who founded the college – into the future.”

There will be numerous celebrations throughout 2017, including a vintage tea and music event, a 1920s ball, and a week of celebrations in June to officially mark the opening of the college in 1927.

Meanwhile, the college has been remembering its very own Royal visit back in 1932.

Archives revealed a cutting from the Oswestry Advertizer detailing the programme for the visit by Prince George to Derwen College on January 22, 1932.

His Royal Highness visited the college to officially open it with a gold key.

To find out more visit www.derwenat90.co.uk