Talk brings history of Ellesmere street to life

A NEW exhibition is bringing the history of an Ellesmere street to life.

Volunteers at the town’s library are currently working on ‘Down Your Street’ which will trace the history of Scotland Street from 1900 to the present day.

It is set to launch next Saturday and run until the end of February.

A spokesperson for Ellesmere Library said: “Ellesmere is such an interesting old town, we are keen to research each street in turn, so we chose to start with Scotland Street this year.

“It is a very long street, stretching from The Cross up to Oswestry Road, and many of the properties are listed.

“Eight of our volunteers have met regularly, referring to Kelly’s directories and town guides to chart the succession of shopkeepers and many of the private residents.”

They continued: “Copies of old photographs and interesting documents have been kindly donated from many residents of the street, and we are asking people to write down their memories.”

A talk on the history of the street will be given by local historian Christopher Jobson at 2pm at The Comrades Club in Ellesmere on Saturday. This is a free event and booking is not required.

Also an ‘I-Spy Discovery Trail has been created for families to follow, plus a colouring competition.

Ellesmere Library is open Tuesdays 10am to 6pm, Fridays 10am to 5pm, and Saturdays 9.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm.

For more information ring 01691 622611.

Shop talk...

AND as part of the Ellesmere Library trip down memory lane, can you guess who occupies this shop on Scotland Street today?

It was formerly R. Walker and sold a range of household items.

If you know, get in touch with the library on 01691 622611.