Paedophile from Chirk breached terms of her sexual harm prevention order

A woman who twice tried to commit suicide has admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Caroline Joy Doyle, 54, was jailed for two years and eight months at Liverpool Crown Court in 2008 for sexual assault of a child under 13 and possession of 13 indecent photographs.

Doyle, of St Mary’s Close in Chirk, was placed under the order for an indefinite period. One condition imposed on her was that she could not own or control any device capable of recording still or moving images for a video or DVD player.

Rhian Jones, prosecuting at Wrexham Magistrates Court, said Doyle called officers on January 6 in relation to messages sent to her on Facebook but when she went to show officers the messages on her phone, they saw it had a camera.

They searched the house and found an Olympus camera, another camera phone and a laptop with a webcam.

Doyle told police in interview she knew she shouldn’t have the camera but used it to take photos of jewellery she had made.

She said she thought she could use the laptop under the supervision of her partner but Miss Jones said the order required permission from the chief constable of Merseyside Police to own any of the devices.

Doyle admitted no one had given her permission.

Doyle said there was a camera on the phones but had not thought about that when she bought them.

Miss Jones added there was no indecent material on the devices.

At the hearing, Doyle, who represented herself, apologised for being in breach of the order.

The court was told Doyle had attempted suicide twice in the last four years and had also self-harmed.

“I've not been thinking straight over the last four years due to being in a very difficult relationship with an alcoholic, which is now over,” she said

“I keep asking myself over and over why I bought the phone. The laptop, I just didn't think about the camera on it.”

Doyle told magistrates the camera belonged to her former partner but it got mixed up with her things.

She said she had moved several times over the years and it stayed with her.

She had taken photographs of the jewellery she made as a hobby, but it had not left the house.

Doyle said she had rekindled a relationship with a former girlfriend and wanted to get her life back on track.

Magistrates chairman Catherine Watling said the court required specialist information in view of the seriousness of the issue and the fact that Doyle had self-harmed.

Doyle was granted unconditional bail to appear before Wrexham Magistrates Court on February 10.