'Give us the keys to tourism centre' says campaigner

A campaign to reopen Oswestry’s tourist information centre at Mile End has called on Shropshire Council to hand over the keys.

Clive Knowles, owner of the British Ironwork Centre and the man behind the initiative, revealed that it could go ahead straight away if the unitary authority was willing to sign the lease over.

The centre was closed in July 2016 as part of council cutbacks.

But in just a few days the initiative to reopen it – now named the Oswestry Tourism Volunteer Group - has gained the support of the neighbouring Travelodge, students from Derwen College in Gobowen, the Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club, members of the public, as well as North Shropshire College from where a group of tourism students visited the centre to learn more on Wednesday.

Mr Knowles said: “At the moment we are just waiting for the doors to open.

“Everything is ready to go. We have volunteers, we have support, all we are waiting on is Shropshire Council to sign over the lease for us to use the building.”

Further concerns were raised by Mr Knowles following the visit to the centre, off the A5/A483 roundabout, after discovering litter and flooding issues.

He added: “Who’s meant to be keeping the area tidy? Imagine staying in the Travelodge and waking up the next morning to this – litter, a flooded car park, lampposts falling over and an abandoned tourist information centre?

“Would you venture further into Oswestry?”

n Meanwhile, Hollis Office Solutions have offered support in the form of stationery, printers and technical support.

But Mr Knowles called on more town centre businesses to throw their weight behind the scheme.

He added: “We are trying to reopen the TIC to help the shops in Oswestry town centre, yet we haven’t had any calls, they haven’t stepped forward to come on board.

“If all these people are willing to help businesses then they should see that the businesses are on board too.”

Anyone who would like to get in touch should contact the Oswestry Tourism Volunteer Group on 01691 610952.