Fish die after chemicals are leaked into river

The impact of a chemical leak in the River Morda may not be known for weeks or even months.



The Environment Agency spent the weekend monitoring the watercourse – locally known as Morda Brook – after reports of a white discolouration and dying fish on Thursday.

Although the EA refused to confirm the source, only stating it was from a “leaked tanker”, United Utilities has confirmed it is investigating an issue at its Oswestry Water Treatment Works at Llanforda, which is currently undergoing a £54 million upgrade.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Since [Thursday] we have had teams of staff out closely monitoring water quality along the River Morda, Vyrnwy and Severn, as well as working to ensure that no additional pollutant enters the watercourse from the source.

“Regular monitoring over the course of the weekend by our officers has found that despite the type of pollutant entering the watercourse being highly acidic we have only seen small numbers of fish impacted. We will be doing further monitoring of the watercourse over the coming weeks and months to understand the impact.”

Giles Cochrane, manager at Weston Pools Fishery, which runs parallel to the River Morda, said: “Our next concern is the knock on effect to the wildlife – there are animals that depend on the river and surrounding areas as their food source, so hopefully they haven’t been affected.”

A spokesperson from United Utilities said: “There has been an issue at Oswestry Water Treatment Works, at Broomhall Lane, near Llanforda reservoir, which we are currently investigating. We are working closely with the Environment Agency to resolve this.”

The Environment Agency spokesperson added: “If anyone sees signs of fish in distress or impacts from the pollution please contact our incident hotline on 0800 807060.”