Rowlands makes solid debut as FC Oswestry Town march on

Hallmark Security League

First Division

FC Oswestry Town 4

Prestwich Heys 0

FC Oswestry Town boss Michael Barton believes his side are up for the challenge of facing title-chasing Litherland Remyca on Friday night after beating Prestwich Heys on Saturday.

Goals from Brendon Price, who grabbed a double, Jack Harris and Callum Graybrook, plus a second consecutive clean sheet for Richard Cowderoy, gave Town a much-needed win.

Barton also highlighted the contribution of debutant Tom Rowlands.

He said: “I thought it was a very good performance from start to finish. Going forward we looked a threat and at the back we looked strong.

“Tom made his debut and certainly looked the part, and will only get better as he gets used to the way we like to play.

“We have a massive game Friday night at home to Litherland, who are a very good side and are going for the league title so it will be a huge test for us – but one we are definitely up for.”

The hosts were quicker out of the blocks and it took a timely intervention by Shaun Johnson to prevent Price giving them the lead.

Heys squandered a good chance to open the scoring in the 10th minute. Some crisp passing saw Dom Slaven break down the middle but after checking inside fired over.

Price blazed over from six yards for Town before he finally underlined his team’s early superiority with the opening goal in the 20th minute as he latched on to a low far-post cross.

Oswestry remained a threat in attack, and only the post prevented Matthew Turner adding a second.

The home side added to Heys’ woes in the 57th minute by adding a second – a quick break down the right saw Matt Jones cut inside and hit the post and as the ball broke Price was on hand to score.

Three minutes later the game was all but up for Heys as Harris glided the through to slot home.

Up against it and with all their substitutes on Heys almost gave themselves a lifeline in the 67th minute when Jake Wood hit the bar.

Oswestry keeper Cowderey pulled off two fine point blank range saves as the game entered the last ten minutes.

But Heys were undone once again – Kallum Campbell Rose kept out Callum Graybrook’s initial shot but the home striker buried the rebound.