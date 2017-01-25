Weston Rhyn rec pavilion vandalised

IMPROVEMENTS recently made at Weston Rhyn recreation ground have been tarnished by vandals who have damaged the pavilion.

The chairman of Weston Rhyn Trust, Angela Bright, has been doing all that she can to make the recreation ground a better place for the youth of the village, only for her efforts to be ruined by vandals who have smashed a window at the pavilion.

But this will not stop Angela, as she continues to raise money for the ground.

“You can’t let one person or gang ruin something like this. We’ve worked really hard with the ground and will continue to do so,” said Angela.

Angela has been working with the Trust for five years, and in that time she has managed to put in a new container for sports equipment, renewed the goal posts and nets, and have had new showers put in the pavilion.

The Trust has been lucky enough to receive money from Henlle Golf Club, Gobowen Youth Opportunity, the parish council, the Big Local and the Tennis Association, as well as Angela applying for grants herself.

Angela’s next move is to get the ground used as much as possible, especially by the youth of the village.

“It is their village and we want people from Weston Rhyn to take pride in it. We want to make the ground pristine, but we need help to do that and we need people to use the area more,” continued Angela.

Angela is also hoping that they can strip and repaint the pavilion, as well as fixing the broken window, and re-vamping the dugouts.

n A Victorian tea will be held on Saturday, February 18 with half the proceeds going towards Weston Rhyn Trust funds.