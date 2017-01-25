Chirk councillor joins fight for new trains on Wales rail network

THERE is an “urgent need” for new trains on Wales’s rail network, a committee of MPs has said.

The Welsh Affairs Committee said people were tired of “old and cramped” trains provided by Arriva Trains Wales.

Arriva told the committee some of the trains were “approaching 4.5 million miles on the clock.”

That is equivalent to travelling to the moon and back nine times.

The report estimates that passenger numbers have increased by approximately 75 per cent since the franchise was first let.

One man who stands behind the move to upgrade the trains is Councillor Terry Evans of Chirk South.

“I fully agree with the committee that there is a massive need for new trains, and specifically a need for extra carriages.

“The number of people who travel from one end of the country to another and have to stand the whole way is ridiculous,” said Cllr Evans.

“Tourism in North Wales is growing every day – so we need the infrastructure to support that.

“That means more and better trains,” continued Cllr Evans.

An Arriva Trains Wales spokesman agreed that the current contract “did not adequately account for the passenger growth” and “capacity remains a key issue for our customers, particularly during peak times.”