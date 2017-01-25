Nicky's great strike can't save Chirk

Welsh National League – Premier Division Cup quarter-final

Chirk AAA 2 Corwen 4

Chirk crashed out of the League Cup against their Welsh Trophy quarter-final opponents Corwen.

Ioz Jones put the visitors ahead after just six minutes but Chirk equalised on 10 minutes when Louie Middlehurst won an aerial battle with the Corwen defence to put the Colliers level.

Corwen regained the lead on the half-hour mark when a cross from Ioz Jones was deflected by Andrew Roberts into the Chirk net.

On 35 minutes Corwen had the chance to score a third when Adam Williams brought down Tom Williams, but Scott Evans’s spot-kick struck the upright and bounced to safety.

Just before the interval Corwen went 3-1 ahead when they were awarded a controversial penalty by referee Martin Williams.

The ball bounced up to hit Dan Hughes and the referee called a penalty, much to the dissatisfaction of the Chirk team and crowd, and Scott Evans made no mistake the second time round from the spot.

Chirk brought themselves back into the game with a super strike from Nicky Williams. He received the ball on the edge of the box before turning past a defender and unleashing a tremendous shot which nestled into the back of the net to give Chirk some hope of a comeback.

Both teams had further chances before Tom Williams sealed the win for the away side to make it 2-4 when he raced past the Chirk defence and fired past Zac Bebbington to put his side into the semi-finals.

The AAA return to league action this week as they travel to Llay Welfare for a 2pm start.

Meanwhile, Chirk will travel to Corwen on Saturday, February 11 for a place in the last four of the FAW Trophy after being drawn againmst their Welsh National League rivals.

Welsh National League – Reserve Division

Holywell Town 6 Chirk AAA Reserves 4

Chirk lost out to Holywell after a horror first-half show which saw The Colliers 4-0 down at the break.

They did score four in the second period with a Shaun Morris treble and Caleb Davies but two further goals from the home side gave them the points.

The AAA reserves host Holywell in the cup this week, kicking off at 1.30pm.