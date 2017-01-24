Oswestry Health Centre parking chaos

The parking at Oswestry Health Centre is causing frustration for patients and visitors.

The Cambrian Health Centre and Oswestry Minor Injuries Unit in Gobowen Road are currently facing a battle with users parking on the pavements, despite there being a virtually empty staff car park that the public can’t access.

The frustration particularly comes from users of the health centre who have restricted mobility and require the use of a scooter or wheelchair, as cars park on the pavements and block the drop-kerb, making it difficult for them to get to the centre.

Shropshire Councillor for Gobowen, Selattyn and Weston Rhyn, David Lloyd, is anxious to pursue the car park issues.

“It’s in the public interest to ensure that they can get to the health centre easily. It’s causing a lot of frustration to regular users, and many people are having to be dropped off before finding a place to park,” said Cllr Lloyd.

Oswestry town mayor, Councillor Paul Milner also expressed his concerns for the car park at the health centre.

“We are lucky here in Oswestry to have such a marvellous Minor Injuries Unit, but we need more parking. All we can do at the moment is urge people to park more responsibly and consider people who are less able to access the centre,” said Cllr Milner.

Both Cllr Lloyd and Cllr Milner are keen on implementing double yellow lines, a system that has been suggested in many other areas of the town to restrict parking in dangerous places.

Roger Whitting, chairman of Oswestry and District Access Group said: “The Access Group are working alongside the mayor and the council, and we are really pushing on the issue. We are meeting with the right people who can help us get proper parking facilities for the health centre.”