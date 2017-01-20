River Morda polluted by dangerous chemicals as pet owners urged to keep animals away

People are urged to keep animals from Morda Brook as pollution has made the site dangerous.

The River Morda near Oswestry turned white late on Thursday and it is believed that a chemical leaked from a tanker into the river.

The Environment Agency has warned people not to allow livestock and pets to go near the river for the next few days.

A spokesperson from United Utilities said: “There has been an issue at Oswestry water treatment works which we are currently investigating. We are working closely with the Environment Agency to resolve this.”