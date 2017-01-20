NSC receives mixed report from Ofsted

NORTH Shropshire College has received a mixed report following a second follow-up visit by Ofsted inspectors.

Inspector Denise Olander visited the further education centre in Oswestry at the start of December and said ‘reasonable progress’ had been made in most areas after it was rated inadequate in January 2016.

In particular, ‘significant progress’ has been made in regards to safeguarding students.

But there are still many more improvements to be made.

Ms Olander, who made the first monitoring visit in March, last year, said: “At the time of this second monitoring visit, the principal had recently left the college and an interim principal had been in post for just over a week.

“A restructure and reduction of the senior management team to make cost efficiencies had led to the appointment of two assistant principals, a head of learner services, a senior tutor for tutorials and four advanced practitioner tutors. All of the previous senior leadership team have left the college.”

Her report noted that although the action plan had improved, governors lacked information regarding the progress of learners, while ‘insufficient progress’ has been made in the quality of GCSE English and mathematics with leaders and managers being asked to develop a ‘bespoke training programme’.