Ellesmere leisure complex can't come quick enough

A multi-million pound leisure and housing complex can’t come to Ellesmere soon enough, according to one leading trader.

Lincoln McMullan, who owns The Signtists, said the development, which features a hotel, holiday park and boating marina, will add to the appeal of the town as a tourist destination.

On top of that it will provide up to 180 new jobs and homes for more than 1,200 people.

Mr McMullan, who is a member of the Chamber of Commerce and chairman of All Together Ellesmere, told the Advertizer: “Everyone in the town is looking forward to it.

“There’s not enough hotels in town; when you have a big event people get filled up quickly so that will be a benefit, and I think the new restaurant will make the town more interesting and appealing to visitors.”

The development off Canal Way was given the go-ahead just days before Christmas, having been the hot topic in the town since 2012.

Although the hotel element was scaled down from 120 bedrooms to 80, the complex also features a boating marina, land for cabins and touring caravans, plus spa and pub/restaurant.

On top of that it includes 250 homes, with access off the A495 Oswestry Road, just before the town’s business park, and via Canal Way in the town.

Mr McMullan added: “The new homes are needed and will bring footfall into the town.

“Every aspect of it will benefit the town and the sooner they get on with it the better.”